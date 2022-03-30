Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 4,507 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.