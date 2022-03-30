Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

