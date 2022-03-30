Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $128,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.