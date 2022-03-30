Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Up 0.6%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 76,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 104,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.