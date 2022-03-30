Maxim Group Cuts Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ DRMA opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
