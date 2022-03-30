Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Shares Up 0.7%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agile Growth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Growth by 0.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

