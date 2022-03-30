Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.