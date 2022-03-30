Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
