Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $288.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,386 shares of company stock valued at $188,496,164. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

