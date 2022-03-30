iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

