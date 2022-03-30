Regent Investment Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.