VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.