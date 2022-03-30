The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.