Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

