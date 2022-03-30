Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.