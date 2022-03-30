17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 8.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 210,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 266,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83.

17 Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:YQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.14 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 65.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YQ. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 833,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,073,248 shares in the last quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

