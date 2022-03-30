Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Down 6.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 83,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 66,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,350 shares of company stock worth $307,402. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $496,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

