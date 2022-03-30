Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. 23,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

About Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

