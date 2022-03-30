Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANHGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Fanhua has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fanhua by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.