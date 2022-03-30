Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

In other Cadence Capital news, insider Karl Siegling purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,294.00 ($31,800.00). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 282,813 shares of company stock worth $290,689.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

