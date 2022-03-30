SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,890,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 10,390,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,071.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

