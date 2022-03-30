White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,089.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,047.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,052.88. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

