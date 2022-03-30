HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. HashCoin has a market cap of $244,538.71 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

