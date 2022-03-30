Handy (HANDY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $149,192.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HANDYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.