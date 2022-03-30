Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s previous close.
AEZS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
