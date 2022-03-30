Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AEZS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

