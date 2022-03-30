Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $449.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

