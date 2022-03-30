PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $178.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.