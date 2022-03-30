Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Announces Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

MTEM opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molecular Templates by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

