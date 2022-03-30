Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Announces Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.
MTEM opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
