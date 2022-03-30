Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

