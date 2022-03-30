Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.
NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.
In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $72,192.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.