The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

