HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

HQY opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

