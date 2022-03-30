UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

