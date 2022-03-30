Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

