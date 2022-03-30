Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Reduced by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.