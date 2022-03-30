Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE PHG opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.