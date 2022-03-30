SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.50. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

