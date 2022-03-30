Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

