Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

KALA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

