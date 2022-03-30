Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.
KALA stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.