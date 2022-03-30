Conning Inc. Sells 2,177 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 745,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.09. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.58 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

