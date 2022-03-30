Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.
VEEV opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.52.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
