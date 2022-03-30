Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 53.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $319.70 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

