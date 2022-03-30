Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,022,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 339,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,292. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

