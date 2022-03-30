Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

