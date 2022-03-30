Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

