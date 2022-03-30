Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AKUS stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Akouos has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
