Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Akouos has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter worth $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akouos by 1,947.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

