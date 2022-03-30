Croda International’s (CRDA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

CRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,774 ($101.83) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,310.53 ($82.66) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($137.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,429.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,712.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87.

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

