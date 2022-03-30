Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

