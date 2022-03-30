Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 76.17% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Venus Concept updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VERO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Venus Concept by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

