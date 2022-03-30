CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Announces Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

