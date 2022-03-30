Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Down 5.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.75 and last traded at $168.88. Approximately 1,600,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,010,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 3,858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

