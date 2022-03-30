South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Mountain Merger (SMMCU)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.